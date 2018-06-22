Saturday is free scrap tire dump day
The free event, open to residents only, runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rome Braves' facility on Veterans Memorial Highway. There's a limit of eight tires per vehicle that includes up to two tractor tires.
"No commercial tires, and no appointments necessary," said Rome City Commissioner Randy Quick, who chairs the Keep Rome/Floyd Beautiful Commission.
The collection and disposal is funded through a Georgia Environmental Protection Division grant.
This will be the first scrap tire amnesty day since November 2016, when 350 residents turned in 2,789 tires. Floyd County Public Works Director Michael Skeen said at the time the tires nearly filled three tractor-trailers and weighed an estimated 35 tons.
Inmates and community service volunteers will be on site to unload the tires from vehicles and load them onto the trucks.