You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Running Water Powwow returns to Ridge Ferry Park Sept. 1, 2

running water powwow

Native American dancers enter the field during the grand entry ceremony at the annual Running Water Pow Wow/Cherokee Homecoming and Ripe Corn Festival at Ridge Ferry Park in 2016. This year's event takes place Saturday and Sunday. / File photo

The 29th annual Running Water Powwow Cherokee Homecoming and Ripe Corn Festival comes to Ridge Ferry Park Sept. 1 and 2.

The event will feature Native American tribal dancing from several different Native Nations as well as singers and drummers.

There will also be a native flutist, storytellers, vendors, food and a popular birds of prey show.

Gates open Saturday at 10 a.m. Grand entry begins at 1 p.m. The second grand entry will be at 7 p.m. following a supper break for the dancers. Gates close at 10 p.m. On Sunday, gates open at 10 a.m. Grand entry will begin at 1 p.m. Gates close at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets will be sold at the gate and are $10 for ages 19-64, $5 for students 6-18 and $5 for students with college ID. Everyone else will be admitted for free.

Visitors are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.