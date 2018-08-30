Running Water Powwow returns to Ridge Ferry Park Sept. 1, 2
The 29th annual Running Water Powwow Cherokee Homecoming and Ripe Corn Festival comes to Ridge Ferry Park Sept. 1 and 2.
The event will feature Native American tribal dancing from several different Native Nations as well as singers and drummers.
There will also be a native flutist, storytellers, vendors, food and a popular birds of prey show.
Gates open Saturday at 10 a.m. Grand entry begins at 1 p.m. The second grand entry will be at 7 p.m. following a supper break for the dancers. Gates close at 10 p.m. On Sunday, gates open at 10 a.m. Grand entry will begin at 1 p.m. Gates close at 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets will be sold at the gate and are $10 for ages 19-64, $5 for students 6-18 and $5 for students with college ID. Everyone else will be admitted for free.
Visitors are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.