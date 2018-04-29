Run For a Cause: This year's F&P event to benefit Harbor House
Area residents can participate in a competitive run or a healthy walk at Georgia Highlands College and know they’re helping area children and families.
The F&P Georgia Annual Charity 5k and Health Walk will take place June 16. This is the event’s fifth year and organizers said it has always been used to assist others.
“In 2014 we started this event as a fundraiser to help one of our associates whose daughter had diabetes and needed a service dog,” said Lisa Dowdy, Environmental Health and Safety Coordinator at F&P. “The training for the service dog is expensive so we talked about it and decided we wanted to put on an event that would help that family, an event that had a positive outcome as well as just the benefits of getting outdoors and being active.”
So the annual event was born and in the past few years, proceeds from the F&P Charity 5k have benefited several individuals and families. Dowdy said this year they wanted to expand into the wider Rome community. So employees chose Harbor House Child Advocacy Center as the recipients of this year’s proceeds.
Harbor House provides services for children who may have been the victims of abuse. The center offers prevention programs to help stop abuse before it starts and provides intervention where abuse may have occurred. Harbor House provides a safe, friendly environment where trained child advocates as well as law enforcement and DFCS investigators can interview a child once so the child doesn’t have to answer questions about abuse over and over.
When asked why she believes F&P employees chose Harbor House to receive funds raised at this year’s event, Dowdy said she thinks people just have a heart for helping children.
“Especially children in need or who aren’t in the best circumstances,” she said. “But our community has lots of great organizations we can help. F&P has been here going on 17 years and we want to give back to the community. We have great contractors and vendors donating money and supplies so that we can give as much money to the recipient organization as possible.”
This year’s run and health walk will take place at Georgia Highlands College and will take participants along a mainly flat course with a few moderate hills. The course follows a scenic route around Paris Lake and through the college campus. Participants can choose to run or walk the course.
Dowdy said the start and finish line will be near Paris Lake while the course will take participants around the property.
“It’s a great event for the entire family,” she said. “And people are allowed to bring their dogs and walk them on a leash.”
There will be an aid station along the course, offering sports drinks and water. A tent at the finish line will have fruits and snacks for participants. Dowdy said Kona Ice of Rome will also be at the event and will donate 20 percent of the day’s proceeds to Harbor House as well.
“Harbor House is ecstatic about this extremely fortunate opportunity provided to us by F&P,” said Harbor House executive director Joe Costolnick. “We are so thankful and appreciative of the support that we receive from large corporations like F&P, as well as from other members of the community. Proceeds from events like this, along with personal donations from community members, allow us to pay our everyday operational costs and keep our doors open so that we can continue to provide services necessary for our client’s and their families during such traumatic and difficult times.
“We are always seeking new ways of interacting within our community to share information about child abuse awareness and prevention,” Costolnick added, “and continue to look for new donors who want to be part of helping to prevent child abuse within Floyd and Polk County. Contributions can be mailed to Harbor House at PO Box 5143 Rome, Ga., 30162-5143, or through our Facebook page by clicking on the “donate” button.
The F&P Georgia Annual Charity 5k and 3k Health Walk takes place Saturday, June 16 at Georgia Highlands College. Both events will begin at 8 a.m.
Registration is $25 for the 5k which will be a timed race, and $20 for the 3k health walk. Prices will increase by $5 on race day. Registration forms can be picked up at Garner and Glover, F&P Main Plant as well as Cycle Therapy. Online registration is available at www.itsyourrace.com by searching “F&P Georgia” or at www.gogorunning.com by clicking on “Races.” The first 200 registered participants are guaranteed a T-shirt. Race day registration and packet pickup is from 7:15-7:45 p.m.
Awards will be given in several age categories for male and female. The event will be held rain or shine and there are no refunds.
“Come out and run with your friends and family or just walk around the lake and enjoy the scenery,” Dowdy said. “This event is a great way to get to know other people and it benefits such a good cause. Support your community.”