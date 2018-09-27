'Rumors' at Berry College
The Neil Simon comedy “Rumors” comes to The Sisters Theatre at Berry College Oct. 3-7.
At a large, tastefully appointed townhouse, the Deputy Mayor of New York has just accidentally shot himself in the ear. Although it’s only a flesh wound, four couples are about to experience a severe attack of farce. Gathering for their tenth wedding anniversary, the host lays bleeding in the other room and his wife is nowhere to be found. His lawyer, Ken, and wife Chris, must get “the story” straight before the other guests arrive. As the confusions and miscommunications mount, the evening spins off into classic farcical hilarity.
With eccentric characters, unfortunate circumstances and a multitude of miscommunication, director Anna Filippo calls the show “a fantastic opportunity for theater students to do a farce, written by America’s best-known comic playwright.”
“Rumors” runs Oct. 3-7 at the new Sisters Theatre at Berry College. Wednesday through Saturday shows begin at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee on Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are available online at berry.edu/bctc-tickets. For additional information, call the box office at 706-236-2263.
Audiences should be aware that the show contains mature language.