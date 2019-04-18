The Rome Symphony Orchestra has announced the winners of the 2019 Barbara L. Beninato Young Artist Award Competition.
1st Place Instrumental — Leif Atchley, a senior at Berry College, Arutiunian Trumpet Concerto
2nd Place Instrumental – Richard Yubin Lee, a Senior at Northview High School, Violin Concerto in B minor by Paganini
1st Place Vocal – Victoria Hill, a Junior at Reinhardt University, The Jewel Song from Faust
2nd Place Vocal – Elizabeth Strickland, a Sophomore at Wesleyan College, Villanelle by Dell Acqua
For the ninth year in a row, the competition has taken place in Rome at Berry College and is sponsored in part by the RSO Education Outreach Committee.
Musicians, throughout the state of Georgia, ages 16-25, were eligible to compete in piano, voice, and instrumental. They must be enrolled as a music major in a college or university program, or study with a Private Applied instructor.
Founded by Dr. Richard Prior, the RSO Young Artist Competition is modeled after similar concert programs throughout the country that focus on the talents of up and coming musical performers in secondary and post-secondary schools. Many of the young prize winners have gone on to graduate programs or professional performing experiences.
The winners of this year’s competition will perform as soloists with the RSO and Maestro Jeffrey Sean Dokken, Conductor at the historic Rome City Auditorium on Saturday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at www.romesymphony.org or by calling our office at 706-291-7967.