On Saturday, Nov.2, the Rome Symphony Orchestra will present a concert being billed as “Out of this World.”
The concert will feature “The Planets” by Gustav Holst, will be accompanied by a slideshow of NASA images and videos on the big screen at the Rome City Auditorium.
Also on the program is Mozart’s famous last symphony, the “Jupiter Symphony.”
The evening kicks off at 7 p.m. with a pre-concert lecture by Maestro Jeffrey Dokken and Dr. Todd Timberlake, Professor of Astronomy and Director of the Pew Observatory at Berry College.
Dr. Timberlake will be bringing telescopes for audience members to enjoy the incredible views of several planets and the moon, live in the night sky prior to the concert. The concert will being at 7:30 p.m.
For ticket information, visit www.RomeSymphony.org or call 706-291-7967. Ticket prices are $25 for adult, $15 for senior/military and $10 for students/children.