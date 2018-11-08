The Rome Symphony Orchestra's upcoming concert will honor sports and military heroes with a music-filled tribute.
"Gladiators and Warriors of Rome" will take place Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Rome City Auditorium and will be a music-filled tribute with classical performances of Copland's "Fanfare for the Common Man" and Barber's "Adagio for Strings."
Also included in the concert are film score themes from "Remember the Titans," "Chariots of Fire" and "Gladiator" and will feature the Berry Drum Line Corps directed by John David.
The symphony will be under the direction of conductor Maestro Jeffrey Sean Dokken as they perform the regional premiere of the award-winning "Symphony for the Sons of Nam" composted by Capt. James "Kimo" Williams. The piece was written to reflect the composer's own experience in the Vietnam War.
Tickets are $22 for adults, $12 for seniors, $7 for students and $6 for children.
The concert is free of charge to all veterans (with military ID) and guest of veterans receive a military rate of $12 in advance and $17 at the door.
To reserve tickets, email office@romesymphony.org.