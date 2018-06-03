2018 Rome Symphony Debutantes
Eleven young women from the greater Rome area began their debutante year Saturday evening when they were presented at the 29th Rome Symphony Debutante Ball. The ball was held at the Coosa Country Club and benefits the Rome Symphony Orchestra.
The 2018 Rome Symphony Debutantes are:
Miss Annaliese Price Clevenger, Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Garry Cleve Clevenger, Jr. Presented by Mr. Garry Cleve Clevenger, Jr. and escorted by Mr. Michael Grayson Moss
Miss Grace Marquet Donner, daughter of Dr. Joshua Benjamin Donner and the late Kristin Marie Donner. Presented by Dr. Joshua Benjamin Donner and escorted by Mr. Elijah Gene Donner
Miss Olivia Danielle Drake, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Warren Alston Rigas and Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Lee Drake. Presented by Mr. Warren Alston Rigas and escorted by Mr. William Samuel Berry
Miss Lindsay Kathryn Hoyt, daughter of Alison Barton Hoyt and Mr. Wade Cothran Hoyt, IV. Presented by Mr. Wade Cothran Hoyt, IV and escorted by Mr. John Alan Pearson, Jr.
Miss Georgianna Beth McCauley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Hayes Remsen and the late Mr. George McCauley, III. Presented by Mr. Ryan Hayes Remsen and escorted by Mr. Jake Michael Hackett
Miss Mary Jo McCormick, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Gerald Lane McCormick. Presented by Dr. Gerald Lane McCormick and escorted by Mr. Winston Lane McCormick
Miss Abigail Marilyn Eleanor O’Neal, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Wayne O’Neal. Presented by Mr. Anthony Wayne O’Neal and escorted by Mr. Cameron Anthony O’Neal
Miss Victoria Elizabeth Overby, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Lee Overby. Presented by Mr. Jeffrey Lee Overby and escorted by Mr. James Duke Blackburn
Miss Anna Katherine Rix, daughter of Mr. John Kevin and Dr. Alicia Mize Rix. Presented by Mr. John Kevin Rix and escorted by Mr. Samuel Hamilton Rix
Miss Caroline Emerson Schrum, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Forrest Franklin Schrum, III. Presented by Dr. Forrest Franklin Schrum, III and escorted by Mr. Forrest Franklin Schrum, IV
Miss Sara Bailey Yoder, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Kyle Yoder. Presented by Mr. Douglas Kyle Yoder and escorted by Mr. Hollis Wright Ledbetter