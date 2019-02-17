Seven women from the Rome area will be presented at the 30th Annual Rome Symphony Orchestra Debutante Ball on June 1 at the Coosa Country Club. The ball is a major fundraiser for the symphony. Mrs. John Porter Ingram is the chairwoman for this year’s event. The 2019 Rome Symphony Debutantes are:
Mary Ellison Brewster attends Auburn University. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Edward Brewster.
Caroline Branyon Cordell attends the University of Georgia. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Lindsey Cordell, III.
Madeline Grace Hurley attends Auburn University. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William B. Hurley and Jody H. Hurley.
Madeleine Grace Sabourin attends the University of Mississippi. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Donald Sabourin.
Amanda Caroline Temples attends the University of Georgia. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Billy Don Temples.
Sarah Victoria Whitley attends the University of Georgia. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Kidder Whitley.
Jamila Adia Wood attends Clark Atlanta University. She is the daughter of Andrea Johnson Wood and Darell Eugene Wood, Sr.