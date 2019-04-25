The Rome Symphony Orchestra and the Rome Youth Symphony Orchestra will present a free family concert on Saturday, April 27.
Musicians will perform “The Carnival of the Animals” by Camille Saint-Saens under the direction of conductor Maestro Jeffrey Dokken.
Saint-Seans was a French composer, born in 1835. He started playing piano at the age of two. A child prodigy on the piano, he gave his first recital in 1846 at age 11.
“Carnival of the Animals” is a suite of fourteen movements for flute (doubling piccolo), clarinet, glass harmonica, xylophone, two pianos, and strings. Saint-Saëns amusingly portrays different animals through the use of the different instruments alone and in combination with each other.
A diverse group of elementary students from the Boys and Girls Club of North West Georgia and Rome Shakespeare Festival artists will join with the Rome Symphony Orchestra to perform during the concert.
The concert will take place Saturday, April 27 starting at 1 p.m. at the Rome City Auditorium, 601 Broad St. Admission is free.
Also on Saturday, the symphony, along with the Youth Symphony Orchestra, will present Symphony No. 83 in G Major “The Hen” and performances by the Young Artist’s Competition Winners.
Founded by Dr. Richard Prior, the RSO Young Artist’s competition is modeled after similar concert programs throughout the country that focus on the talents of up and coming musical performers in secondary and post-secondary schools ages 16-25 from all over Georgia enrolled as Music Majors or studying with a private applied instructor. A new Education Outreach panel administrates the competition, and judging is performed by guest artists consisting of orchestra conductors, professors of music, and professional musicians and composers.
This performance will take place at the Rome City Auditorium starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $10-$25 and can be purchased online by visiting www.romesymphony.org.