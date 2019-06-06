Rome Shakespeare Festival’s production of “The Fantasticks” is set to open June 20 at the River Arts District Playhouse.
The show is one of New York’s longest running musicals and tells the story of young love, two fathers who pretend to hate each other and El Gallo, one of the most famous bandit narrators in musical comedy history.
The show includes the musical numbers “Try to Remember” and “Soon It’s Gonna Rain.”
The River Arts District Playhouse is located at 246 North Fifth Ave., across the street from The Foundry.
Tickets are available online at www.therad.biz or by calling 706-331-1006