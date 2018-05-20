Rome's Big Float: June 2 event promises food, live music, prizes and the chance to set a new world record
There could be a world record set on Rome’s rivers in June and area residents can all be a part of it.
When Coosa River Basin Initiative celebrates Rome’s Big Float on June 2, they hope to raise lots of money for their mission of protecting, preserving and restoring one of North America’s most biologically unique river basins.
The six-mile river float will end at Bridgepoint Plaza where a picnic and party is planned on the lawn outside Moe’s Original Bar B Que from 2-6 p.m.. Music and games will be provided along with food and refreshments from Moe’s, Kona Ice and Swift & Finch.
But organizers also hope they’ll walk away with bragging rights.
They’re trying to get hundreds and hundreds of people on the river in inflatables in one continuous line. And they hope it’ll be long enough to set a Guinness World Record. The record is for the longest-ever chain of “water inflatables.”
“We’ll launch everyone in an orderly fashion in the beginning,” said CRBI’s Jesse Demonbreun-Chapman. “We’ll get photo and video evidence of the chain , then we’ll break off and all float downstream. We’ll use a rope that people can hold on to, to keep together for the purposes of the record.”
The record is for inflatables so participants are encouraged to use tubes or other floats rather than kayaks and canoes. But volunteers will be in canoes and kayaks as safety boats.
Demonbreun-Chapman said the record-attempt will require two independent observers as well as a surveyor to accurately measure the length of the chain. The current record is 150 meters (about 500 feet).
“We’re expecting to surpass that and hopefully get much longer than that so we can have it in the books for a while,” he said. “The idea of breaking the record has really caught on. We’ve had more business partners for this float than we’ve had for any event. We really need large groups to come out to get those numbers out quickly.”
But the record is only one part of the Big Float festivities. The event is a fundraiser, after all, and CRBI is rewarding those who go above and beyond to raise money for the organization by giving away more than $1000 in prizes to participants.
“The Float-A-Thon works just like a walk-a-thon,” Demonbreun-Chapman said. “Participants solicit donations for CRBI’s work to protect our rivers from friends, family and business associates. The Float-A-Thoners that raise the most money win our prizes.”
The organization is giving away an Old Town Sarnac canoe donated by Cedar Creek Park and Outdoor Center valued at $700, a Schwinn bicycle donated by Coca-Cola valued at $250 as well as other prizes donated by sponsors. The top fundraisers choose their prize. All money raised will be tallied up at the end of the event and winners will be announced at the after party. River Dog Outpost, overlooking the Etowah, will host the after party with live music and will serve up the complimentary SweetWater for adult participants. On the water, tubers and boaters will be serenaded by the sounds of local bluegrass and country music artists, The Barbaric Yawps, who will perform from a floating stage throughout the six-mile journey.
Supporters interested in competing in the Float-A-Thon can set up an online fundraising page at https://pages.donately.com/coosa/campaign/rome-s-big-float-a-thon-2018. Fundraisers do not have to participate in Rome’s Big Float, a six-mile tube float down the Etowah.
Registration for Rome’s Big Float is $25 per person. Children 12 and under float for free. Groups of 25 or more receive a discount of $20 per person. Registration information is available at www.coosa.org/events/romes-big-float/.
Awards will also be given for largest group, most spirited group and best dressed group.
For More Information, call Jesse Demonbreun-Chapman at 706-232-2724 or email Jesse@Coosa.Org