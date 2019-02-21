Singer/songerwriter and Rome native Dawson Edwards will be performing at The Brewhouse on March 1.
The show will be an EP release show supporting his latest project, a four-track EP titled “I Can’t Help It...Somebody Had To.”
Edwards is a Rome native who’s been living in Nashville for the past four years.
“I co-wrote every song on the EP with some of my best friends and most talented people in Nashville,” he said. “It was a great process. We actually cut the EP in July of last year. So this has been in the works for quite a few months now.”
Edwards said in the last year he’s been traveling, played shows in West Virginia, Illinois, Louisiana and of course Georgia as well as a week-long songwriters festival in Key West.
He’s excited to play the Brewhouse on March 1, his first full band headlining show in his hometown.
“We seem to be getting a great reaction from the hometown crowd about the new music and the Brewhouse show. I’m ready to step out there and see some familiar faces and also some new ones.
Tickets to the show are $10 in advance online at www.ticketalternative.com by searching “Brewhouse Music and Grill” and $15 at the door. Luke Smith will open the show at 9 p.m.