Rome In Bloom: A Garden Tour
This year’s annual “Rome in Bloom” Garden Tour will be held on Saturday, April 28th.
As a fundraising program hosted by the Junior Service League of Rome, locals can tour six charming gardens in Rome.
The tour will include the historic Chieftains Museum and five beautiful homes in Rome. One garden in particular will display a variety of fascinating artifacts detailing the early foundation of Rome.
Built originally as a landscaping project by a former UGA student, Janet and Bill Byington were able to transform their garden into an oasis for their children right in their backyard. Featuring a tree house, labyrinth, and most recently, a small swimming pool, the Byingtons’ garden was definitely made for fun. They invite anyone to come enjoy the scenery and even learn a little local history.
Each garden on the tour will feature a Master Gardener on site who will be able to answer any questions and give a specific synopsis of each location.
The tour will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on April 28 but on Friday, April 27, Luke Chaffin and Jeb Arp will host a “Cocktails in the Garden” party at their home, Skyhaven. The garden party will run from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and will include a tour of Skyhaven as well as a silent auction.
Luke Chaffin said he is happy to open his home for the party and to assist the Junior Service Leauge in their community efforts.
“When Skyhaven was finished in 1955, it was envisioned by its original owners as a place to entertain and host friends and family,” he said. “We still hear tales of the parties and events that once took place atop Turnbull Hill overlooking Downtown Rome. Mid-century modern architecture is very rare in the Coosa Valley and the design of the house–inside and out–is what made us absolutely fall in love with its glass, steel, concrete and travertine. With its renovation now complete, we’re excited to finally open up the home again to friends and guests. We are very excited and honored to be a part of this year’s garden tour, and in some very small way, help contribute to the important work done by the Junior Service League. These women pour their time and energy into Floyd County to fulfill very important needs in our community.”
The gardens to be featured on the tour are:
- Chieftains Museum,
501 Riverside Parkway NE
- Dr. and Mrs. Joe Walstad
421 East 8th Street SE
- Carolyn McGuinness
723 Avenue A
- Mr. and Mrs. Luke Mayes
1 Fox Chase Road
- Mr. and Mrs. Bill Carroll
6 Belle Meade
- Mr. and Mrs. Bill Byington, Jr.
104 Fieldwood Road
Cocktails in the Garden
April 27, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Jeb Arp and Luke Chaffin, Skyhaven
Tickets to the Garden Tour are $25. Tickets for the Cocktail Party and Garden Tour will be $60 per person or $100 per couple. You can also purchase two tickets for both events, including early access to Skyhaven, for $200.
Tickets are available for purchase at the Chieftains Museum, Living and Giving, and Lavender Mountain Hardware.
All proceeds will go to the Junior Service League of Rome’s League 4 Learning School Supplies project. This charity provides one-third of the children in the Rome City and Floyd County School systems with school supplies every year. Any further information can be found on the JSL website at www.jslofrome.com.