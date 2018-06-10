Rome for the Rescues
When Jeb Arp and Luke Chaffin decided they wanted a pug. Almost four years ago they consulted a breeder and came home with little Henry Hudson. But as their love for him grew, so did their interest in all things pug.
With the help of groups like Puglanta Dog Rescue, they came to learn that there was a great need for adoption in the pug community. This led to them adopting Pepper, a black pug who was seven years old and had significant hearing problems. But thanks to Jeb and Luke’s attention and under the watchful eye of Henry Hudson, “Peppy” settled happily into her new home.
Unfortunately, less than a year after being adopted, Pepper developed a mass on her spleen that spread to her liver and she died. But she was given a wonderful life by Jeb and Luke. Henry Hudson and little Pepper sparked a love for the breed in the Rome residents who now take a keen interest in pugs and anticipate future adoption.
When Kathleen Bracken moved to Rome in 2012, she left behind a house, a church, friends and her three beloved rescue cats in Richmond, Virginia.
It was scary to start over at 90 years old and Kathleen needed companionship. So her daughter, Janice Wright paid a visit to the Cat Adoption Room of the Atlanta Humane Society and there just happened to be a two year old cat who had been surrendered because her owner had died. Her name was Cassie, a beautiful golden girl. And she needed a companion too.
So Janice and Kathleen rescued Cassie who now lives happily in Rome.
“I was so lonely,” Kathleen says. “But now I’m not.”
Many people who visited the PAWS animal shelter in the past few months probably encountered one of the most beautiful, energetic dogs they’d ever seen. His name was Gunner.
Animal control officers found gunner as a stray puppy a few years ago and immediately recognized him as a keeper. He quickly became the PAWS “house dog,” greeting visitors and staff alike. Not a day went by that visitors to the shelter had to be told they couldn’t take Gunner home because he already was at home.
Because of his looks, personality and skills, Gunner became a star.
Gunner earned a part-time job after he showed off his sniffing skills. PAWS staff introduced him to the K9 unit at the Floyd County Sheriff’s office where he started training to search for drugs. He honed his skills at the Floyd County Prison where he’d sniff through the rooms and aggressively scratch places where he could smell illicit drugs.
That part-time job has now become a full-time position, helping make the prison a safer place for everyone.
David and Nancy Hunter had just lost a beloved dog. And their other companion wouldn’t be with them much longer either. They had talked about getting a labradoodle and one night Nancy was browsing Facebook and saw a post by the Animal Rescue Foundation about a five-month-old white labradoodle named Lucy.
“Well, my mother’s name was Lucy and she was completely white-headed,” Nancy says. “I handed my phone to David and he said ‘I guess she’s ours’.”
The Hunters welcomed Lucy to Rome and to their home. She's very active and loves to go on two or three walks a day. She loves riding the car and has been on lots of trips to North and South Carolina. She’s even traveled to Montana with the Hunters. She is their constant companion.
“Lucy may have been a rescue, but we know she rescued us,” Nancy says. “She is one special dog.”
Our community is filled with stories just like these — about animals who needed to be saved and the people who were willing to help. But there are also animals who need a home or need fostering, or who need to be rescued right now in Rome, Floyd County and the surrounding areas. And there are groups and individuals willing to take on that challenge but they need help.
One way is to foster or rescue. But Rome residents can also attend the annual Rome for the Rescues event.
The event, presented by Claws for Paws, will take place on June 22 at The Vogue in downtown Rome and all the proceeds will stay in Floyd County to benefit animal welfare organizations, particularly those with a focus on spay and neuter initiatives.
A portion of the proceeds will also go to “shade the shelter,” a project to provide shade over some of the outdoor kennels at Floyd County PAWS.
Since it’s the Chinese year of the dog, organizers said this year’s event will have an Asian feel to it. There will be food, drinks and a DJ as well as a craft beer station.
Dress is casual, “flip flops optional.”
Tickets are limited and are $80 for one or $150 for two and include food and drinks. They’re available at www.clawsforpaws.org/events.