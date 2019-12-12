The Downtown Development Promotions Committee is bringing a new holiday event to Downtown Rome today from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
To offer another evening of holiday cheer and give consumers a chance to finish holiday shopping, there will be more than 25 retail shops offering sales and specials all evening long.
Several of the River District businesses will be participating, including Yellow Door Antiques and Sassy Salvage.
Rome Little Theatre is offering pictures with Santa at the DeSoto Theatre from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
The Vintage City Carolers will be roaming Broad Street bringing holiday cheer with Christmas carols.
The Forum on Ice, which will be open until 8 p.m., is offering a free bag of popcorn with any combo ticket purchased between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.
While walking down Broad Street and looking into the festively decorated store windows, folks can vote for their favorite window decor at participating businesses or on the Downtown Rome Facebook page. Georgia’s Rome Gift Shop and Downtown Welcome Center have maps and ballots of all participating locations.
Parking in the 3rd Ave deck will be free.