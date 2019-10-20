Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home will partner with One Book Many Voices in Rome as well as the Rome Area Council for the Arts, the Georgia Chapter of the Trail of Tears Association, and Duke Hospitality to present an evening of Cherokee culture and literary exploration with Cherokee musician Tommy Wildcat and author Charles Frazier on Oct. 22, at the Rome City Auditorium.
The 2019 community read chosen by the local One Book Many Voices is the novel “Thirteen Moons” by author Charles Frazier. Set in the mountains of North Carolina in the 19th century, “Thirteen Moons” tells the story of Will Cooper, an orphaned “bound boy” who is given a map and a key to operate a trading post deep inside the boundaries of what was then the Cherokee Nation. Will’s experiences as an adopted Cherokee and his love of a girl named Claire drive a narrative that depicts the lives and culture of a people forced to deal with the constraints of the U.S. government who ultimately lose the battle to remain in their homeland.
Published in 2006, “Thirteen Moons” was a New York Times bestseller and named a best book of the year by the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Frazier grew up in the mountains of Western North Carolina and is the author of four novels. “Cold Mountain” (1997), his highly acclaimed first novel, was an international bestseller, won the National Book Award in 1997, and was adapted into an Academy Award-winning film by Anthony Minghella in 2003. His latest novel, “Varina,” an instant New York Times bestseller released in April of 2018, is a fictional reimagining of the life of Varina Howell Davis before, during, and after the American Civil War.
An evening with the author will begin with a performance by Cherokee musician and Cherokee National Treasure Tommy Wildcat at 6:30 p.m., followed by a presentation by Charles Frazier at 7 p.m. Tickets for this event are $5 each and are on sale at Chieftains Museum, the Rome-Floyd County Library, and Dogwood Books in downtown Rome.
This event is part of the museum’s 2019 calendar of events to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Cherokee leader Major Ridge coming to the house that is now the museum.
For more information on the 2019 community book program, visit the One Book Many Voices website at onebookmanyvoices.weebly.com.
For more information about Chieftains Museum, contact the museum at 706-291-9494 or visit their website at www.chieftainsmuseum.org.