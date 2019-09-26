Hundreds of schnauzers of all sizes are expected in Rome on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 27 and 28 for Schnauzerfest Rome.
The breed-specific festival will feature visiting miniature, standard and giant schnauzers and their owners from around the country as well as Canada and the United Kingdom.
The weekend’s celebration begins Friday night with a “meet and greet” mixer from 6-9 p.m. at Bridgepoint Plaza. Saturday’s featured events include a schnauzer parade down Broad Street and an attempt at a one-mile walk of a single breed along the riverwalk to the new dog park at Ridge Ferry Park.
Saturday afternoon will begin with a dog agility exhibition, a best-in-show competition, talent show and a Schnauzer Idol singing competition to be held indoors at The Forum River Center. The evening will culminate with a live concert featuring tribute rock band, Almost Billy Joel.
Festival organizers invite schnauzer owners near and far to participate in the event by registering their schnauzers on the event web site, www.schnauzerfestrome.com. Those interested can also follow the event on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Schnauzerfest Schedule of Events
Friday
5:30 p.m. — Meet, Pet and Greet Mixer, Bridgepoint Plaza
7 p.m. — Get to know Downtown Rome (dinner on your own)
8 p.m. — Shakespeare Festival (optional at Town Green)
Saturday
8 a.m. — Check-in at Forum River Center
9:30 a.m. — Parade lineup at Bridgepoint Plaza
10 a.m. — Downtown Schnauzer Parade
11 a.m. — Parade finishes at Rome Dog Park for playtime
11:30 a.m. — Lunch at Ridge Ferry Park
12:30 p.m. — Walk back to The Forum (shuttles available)
2 p.m. — Agility Contest at Forum River Center
3:30 p.m. — Talent Show
4 p.m. — Best In Show
5 p.m. — Schnauzer Idol Singing Competition
6 p.m. — Break for Dinner
8 p.m. — Almost Billy Joel Concert (free to festival attendees and schnuazers)
9 p.m. — Goodbyes and Shakespeare in the Park (optional)