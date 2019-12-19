Lynn Todino said she and her fellow members of the Three Rivers Singers have been working on selections for their upcoming Christmas concert since the summer.
They’ve performed two concerts since those preparations began, but the Christmas production is a very special one. So it requires a little extra practice.
The Three Rivers Singers community chorus will present “A Holy Night – the Music of Christmas” on Saturday in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church (100 E. Fourth Ave.) starting at 4 p.m.
The concert will feature a wide variety of secular and sacred music from “Messiah” to “Sleigh Ride” and everything in between.
“We’re doing three choruses from ‘The Messiah’ and we’re doing a mixture of other songs,” said Todino, who’s the President of the Three Rivers Singers. “Some are sacred and some are seasonal Christmas songs. There’s something for everyone to enjoy.”
Music Director Len Willingham will conduct, and Joan Hill will accompany on piano and organ. The group will be joined by an ensemble of strings and winds.
“We also have a sing-along planned,” Todino said. “I think the audience will know the variety of the music. We’re going to do a version of ‘O Holy Night,’ ‘Away In a Manger,’ ‘Jingle Bells,’ ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ and many others.”
The concert is free, and all are welcome. Donations are appreciated.
“It’s been a lot of work to get ready for this concert but we enjoy doing it and we really appreciate the community’s involvement,” Todino said.