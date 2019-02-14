The romantic musical comedy “I DO! I DO!” opens today at the River Arts District Playhouse and runs through March 3.
The show is the second of the RAD Playhouse season and stars Emily Tumlin as Agnes and Chase Starkey as Michael.
“I DO! I DO!” originally starred Robert Preston and Mary Martin as the romantic couple. It ran on Broadway from 1966-1968.
The story starts on Michael and Agnes’ wedding day and explores their life together over the next 50 years.
During that time, the couple goes through their wedding night jitters, raises a family, negotiates mid-life crises, quarrels, separates, reconciles and grows old together.
Audiences will find “I DO, I DO” funny, entertaining and poignant. The show opens in the early 1900’s with all the manners of the time and covers Michael and Agnes’s life until 1960.
A special reception with food and drink will be served on opening night, followed by the show. There is also a special dinner/theater package with Harvest Moon Cafe on Valentine’s day.
The show opens today at the River Arts District Playhouse with a reception at 7 p.m. followed by the show at 8 p.m. Performances begin at 8 p.m. on Fridays, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays.
To order tickets, call 706 331-1006 or order online at www.therad.biz or www.romeshakespearefestival.com.
Reservations for special Harvest Moon Valentine’s day dinner/theater packages are available by calling 706-291-4224.