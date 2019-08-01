One of Rome’s most popular races is getting a revamp and it includes local pooches.
The Roman Rumble, an annual 5k and Health Walk which takes place in September each year, will look a little different this year, but still promises a fun and competitive event for participants and spectators alike.
This year’s event will take place at Ridge Ferry Park as it always does, utilizing a paved path along the scenic Oostanaula River. But now, furry friends can join in the fun with the introduction of the Ulti-MUTT Health Walk, which will allow those registered for the health walk portion of the event to bring along their dogs.
With the construction of the dog park at Ridge Ferry Park, Roman Rumble organizers thought it would be fun to utilize that space as well as to actually have dogs walking with their owners.
Keeping with this theme, organizers have also included a doggie costume contest for those participating in the walk. Additionally, there will be vendors, food trucks and inflatables.
The Roman Rumble is a fundraiser for Harbor House Child Advocacy Center which serves Floyd, Polk and Paulding Counties and provides children of sexual and physical abuse a safe place to tell their stories of abuse. The mission of Harbor House is to provide a caring, comfortable and safe environment to evaluate children who may have been abused and to encourage the collaboration of social and legal agencies for the benefit of the child and to lessen the trauma suffered.
There will, of course be a 5k portion of the event, with runners from Rome, Floyd County and beyond participating for fun as well as bragging rights.
The Roman Rumble 5k and Ulti-MUTT Health Walk will take place Sept. 14 starting at 8 a.m. at Ridge Ferry Park. The fee to participate is $25 to run or walk. Dogs enter the Health Walk free with a registered walker.
Pre-registration is available online at www.active.com by searching “Roman Rumble.” Packet pickup will take place Friday, Sept. 13 at GoGo at the Shoebox, 1018 Martha Berry Blvd.
There will also be registration on the day of the event starting at 7:30 p.m.