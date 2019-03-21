“Anything Goes,” Rome Little Theatre’s spring musical, opens Friday at the DeSoto Theatre.
This Cole Porter classic will run through Sunday, with performances beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The show takes place aboard the SS American from New York to London where Billy Crocker, played by Russell Evans, is a stowaway madly smitten with the heiress Hope Harcourt, played by Sophia Veser. Though she’s engaged to Lord Evelyn Oakleigh, played by Bill Wear, Billy strives to win Hope’s heart. The love triangle gets more complicated when nightclub singer Reno Sweeney (Maegan Williams) develops feelings for Lord Evelyn.
“Reno has been a very intriguing character to dive into,” Williams said. “She’s seen and done it all, until she meets Lord Evelyn that is, making her such a fun woman to uncover.”
Told through big band musical numbers such as, “I Get a Kick Out of You” and “You’re the Top,” “Anything Goes” will feature big dance numbers, dazzling costumes and a heart warming story.
When describing the shows impact on the community, Williams said “the truly wonderful thing about Anything Goes is the ability to play the farce aspect of life and bring the over the top action out to Rome. This show is a riotous romp through the 1930s.”
“Anything Goes” is directed by Gail Deschamps and produced by Tim Dorsey.
Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for students and seniors, and $12 for children. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.romelittletheatre.com or by calling the Rome Little Theatre box office at 706-295-7171. Tickets prices do not include tax or processing fees.