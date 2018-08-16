RLT's 'Evening of Culture: Faith County II' opens Friday at DeSoto
Rome Little Theatre is kicking off their 2018-2019 season with the hilarious southern comedy, “An Evening of Culture: Faith County II.”
Opening Friday at 8 p.m., these characters laugh their way onto the Historic Desoto Theater stage with performances through Aug. 26.
Performances will begin at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays.
This hilarious sequel to ‘Faith County’ takes us back to Mineola County, where the community theatre is putting on a production of “Romeo and Juliet.”
A roaring southern twist on a “play within a play,” audiences follow the performance of “star crossed lovers” Mildred Carson, played by Marie Kindred and Bubba Bedford, played by Daniel Murchland. Not entirely prepared for the production, the cast struggles with forgotten lines, a set constructed and falling apart throughout the show, out of this world costumes, and Bee-Luv-Lee beauty products.
‘An Evening of Culture: Faith County II’ brings laughter and joy to a classic Shakespearean play and shows the often tiresome but heartwarming moments of community theatre.
“The only people who should see this show are the ones who enjoy spending a couple of hours laughing hysterically,” said Wayne Jones, the production’s director.
“An Evening of Culture: Faith County II” is produced by Neal Brackett.
Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for students and seniors, and $12 for children. Tickets can be purchased by visiting romelittletheatre.com or by calling the Rome Little Theatre box office at 706-295-7171. Tickets prices do not include tax or processing fees.