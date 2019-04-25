“The Diary of Anne Frank,” Rome Little Theatre’s closure to its season, opens Friday, April 26 and will run through Sunday May 5.
Performances will begin at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays.
As a piece of literature, “The Diary of Anne Frank” is unparalleled in the international audience it has reached since its first publication in 1947. Similar to “To Kill A Mockingbird,” likely the book most commonly taught in American schools, the protagonist of this diary is a young girl witnessing humanity at its most horrible, all the while watching the world she knew rapidly vanish around her. Unlike Scout Finch, Anne Frank is not merely based on a real person. Anne is the real person herself. The words are her own words. The thoughts, doubts, and questions are hers. The virtues and imperfections are hers.
“This is not a conventionally entertaining show because it doesn’t have a happy ending, but life isn’t always sunshiny and I want this show to open up the conversations to include the heavier topics which will bring the community closer together,” said Hanah Nelson, who plays Anne’s sister Margot.
“I have been moved and changed. I have realized how privileged we all are and how devastating the holocaust was,” said Jaiden Mickley who plays Anne Frank. “We are so lucky to be able to have annoyances and I hope we can help people realize that. I hope we also can bring everyone in the audience back down to earth and help them realize that we are all here equally and we’re all just human.”
“The Diary of Anne Frank” is directed by Donna Riordan and produced by Sylvia Caruvana.
Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for students and seniors, and $12 for children. Tickets can be purchased online at www.romelittletheatre.com or by calling the Rome Little Theatre box office at 706-295-7171. Ticket prices do not include tax or processing fees.