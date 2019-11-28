Prepare for heartwarming holiday hijinks as Rome Little Theatre presents “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” Dec. 6-15 at the DeSoto Theatre.
The show is the touching story of the unruly Herdman siblings as they wreak havoc during the rehearsals for a local church’s Christmas pageant. Despite their grimy faces and tattered clothes, the Herdmans — “the worst kids in the history of the world”- and an entire church congregation discover the true meaning of Christmas.
The play opens as plans for the church’s pageant fall apart when the director breaks her leg. Grace Bradley, who didn’t expect to have anything to do with the Christmas pageant, steps in as director. The Herdmans show up at the audition and demand all the leading roles. Chaos erupts, but Mrs. Bradley perseveres and the church youth produce what everyone considers “the best Christmas pageant ever.”
Based on her beloved best-selling book, Barbara Robinson’s “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” is directed by Lindsey Chambers and produced by Suzanne Clonts. The production is sponsored in part by Rome Area Council for the Arts and Chiaha Harvest Fair. RLT first produced The Best Christmas Pageant Ever in 2013.
The show runs Dec. 6-15 at the DeSoto Theatre. Show times are 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays.
Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for students and seniors, and $14 for children (prices listed include $2 facility and ticketing fees). Group rates are available for groups of ten or more. Tickets can be purchased at www.romelittletheatre.com or by calling the box office at 706-295-7171.