“Anything Goes,” Rome Little Theatre’s spring musical completes its run this weekend.
The popular show will run Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the DeSoto Theatre.
Aboard the SS American from New York to London, Billy Crocker, played by Russell Evans, is a stowaway madly smitten with the heiress Hope Harcourt, played by Sophia Veser. Though she’s engaged to Lord Evelyn Oakleigh, played by Bill Wear, Billy can’t stop trying to win Hope over. The love plot thickens when nightclub singer Reno Sweeney, played by Maegan Williams, and Lord Evelyn develop feelings for each other.
“Anything Goes” combines love, music, tap dance, and a little splash of gangster to bring Rome audiences a highly entertaining show. There’s even an adorable dog that humorously runs lose throughout the cabin.
With a live band providing music, audiences can enjoy the classic big band numbers such as, “I Get a Kick Out of You” and “You’re the Top.”
“Anything Goes” is directed by Gail Deschamps and produced by Tim Dorsey.
Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for students and seniors, and $12 for children. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.romelittletheatre.com or by calling the Rome Little Theatre box office at 706-295-7171. Tickets prices do not include tax or processing fees.