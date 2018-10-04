RLT's 'Alice In Wonderland' opens Friday at DeSoto Theatre
This original classic fairy tale by Lewis Carroll follows the journey of young Alice through the timeless and fanciful Wonderland. Audiences will meet some of their favorite characters such as the chill Caterpillar played by Joseph Faile, the notorious Red Queen, played by Alexis Arthur, and the nonsensical Tweedledee and Tweedledum, played by Emma Mendes and Cate Mendes.
The White Rabbit (Bryson Rosales) guides Alice (Hayley Arthur) through an exhausting adventure, and she experiences everything from an elaborate tea party to a frightening game of croquet!
The show runs Friday through Oct. 14 with performances beginning at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays.
“The original story by Lewis Carroll is so rich and intricate,” said producer Emily Earp “and the talent and understanding these young actors have will blow everyone away.”
Audiences will learn valuable lessons through Alice’s experiences, while encountering timeless bewilderment and awe along the way.
‘Alice in Wonderland’ is directed by Lindsey Chambers and produced by Emily Earp.
Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for students and seniors, and $12 for children. Tickets can be purchased by visiting romelittletheatre.com or by calling the Rome Little Theatre box office at 706-295-7171. Tickets prices do not include a small processing fees.