Rome Little Theatre’s romantic comedy “Tokens of Affection” runs Feb. 7-16 at the DeSoto Theatre.
In this modern romantic comedy by Atlanta playwright Topher Payne, mild-mannered Frank Garrett (Randy Robertson) is caught completely off guard when Jackie (Marie Kindred), his wife of thirty-seven years, announces she’s leaving. Frank seeks solace at the New York apartment of his son Charlie (James Swendsen), a video game designer. When Charlie calls his sister Claire (Courtney Ballantine) in a panic, he discovers Jackie has found refuge at Claire’s Connecticut home. Via a series of telephone conspiracies, the siblings join forces to get their parents back together.
The show is directed by Jessica Stewart and produced by Katie Farmer. The production is sponsored in part by Sweet Pickles Cafe.
“Tokens of Affection” runs Feb. 7-16 at the DeSoto Theatre. Show times are 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays.
Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for students and seniors, and $14 for children. Prices listed include $2 facility and ticketing fees. Group rates are available for groups of ten or more. Tickets can be purchased at www.romelittletheatre.com or by calling the box office at 706-295-7171.