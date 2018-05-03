RLT comedy ‘The Producers’ opens Friday at DeSoto
Rome Little Theatre’s spring musical, “The Producers,” opens Friday, May 4.
The show promises laughter and top-tier entertainment for local audiences and runs this weekend as well as May 11-13.
The comedy follows the story of Max Bailystock, (Jackson Williamson) and Leopold “Leo” Bloom, (Rick Williams) on their most recent venture in producing a musical. Max, once a celebrated producer on Broadway, is now washed up and hungry to make a come-back. He deceives older women into giving him money for his next play, and when his accountant, Leo, arrives to work on his books he discovers a big discrepancy in the numbers.
Max convinces Leo to hide the fraud, and together they hatch a plan to produce a show that they hope will be a major flop.
Selecting the ridiculous play, “Springtime for Hitler: A Gay Romp with Adolf and Eva at Berchtesgaden,” Max and Leo convince the failing director Roger De Bris (Bill Wear) to work on the show.
But when audiences think the show is a satire, it suddenly becomes a hit.
With a themed bar inside the theatre, show goers can enjoy refreshments and cocktails during the performance, as well as visit their concession stand in the lobby at intermission.
“The Producers” is directed by Brian Sikes, produced by Tim Dorsey, and choreographed by Payton Campbell.
“The Producers” dances their way onto the Desoto Theater stage with performances Friday through May 13. Performances will begin at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays.
Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for students and seniors, and $12 for children. Tickets can be purchased by visiting romelittletheatre.com or by calling the Rome Little Theatre box office at 706-295-7171.
This production is rated PG-13 for language and sexual content. It may not be suitable for young viewers.