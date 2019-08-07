Local blues/rock band The RJs will play a show at the Brewhouse on Saturday.
The group features Roger Dees on guitar, John Schroeder on drums, Rick McKee on keyboard, Jon Littlefield on bass and Robert Sims on harmonica and vocals. They’ve been playing together as the RJs for about two years and all have ties to Rome.
Dees said the group plays mostly blues-based rock music with soul and R&B influences.
“We try to find songs from artists who are very familiar to folks but we don’t always play that artist’s most popular songs,” he said. “We try to find songs that maybe haven’t been played or listened to as much and we make them our own. We keep the basic structure of the songs but we do our own thing.”
The RJs will play on Saturday, Aug. 10 at The Brewhouse on Broad Street from 6-9 p.m. Advance tickets are $6 and are available online at www.brewhouseofrome.com and at-door tickets are $10.
For booking information, call Roger Dees at 706-766-5119 or search “The RJS” on Facebook.