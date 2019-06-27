Riverdog Outpost will host the “Pride Rome, Georgia” fundraising event on Saturday, June 29 that benefits the Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia and commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Inn riots of 1969.
“Pride Rome, Georgia” will feature live music, contests (with prizes), games, and a beach theme. Pride swag will be available as well.
Admission is free and there will be a cash/credit bar. The entire Rome community is welcome, including allies of the LGBTQ+ community.
The event runs from 8 p.m. to midnight.
This is the second annual “Pride Rome, Georgia” and is sponsored by Justin Deal, Terri Morgan with Turn Your Back on Hate, as well as Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge contestants Rebekah Kinney and Russell Evans.
The event is a benefit for the Sexual Assault Center Of Northwest Georgia (by way of team Rebekah Kinney), but is also a Pride event which commemorates the 1969 raid at the Stonewall Inn on Christopher Street in New York City and subsequent riots. The Stonewall was a refuge and place of acceptance for the LGBTQ+ community at the time. Riots occurred after its raid by authorities. Many people rioted to bring to light the legal and social injustices faced by the LGBTQ+ community. The first Pride parade, then called Christopher Street Liberation Day, was on June 28, 1970.
River Dog Outpost & Paddle Co. is located at 1 Broad Street.