There will be a free music festival on Saturday, Sept. 7 in Rome’s River District. It will feature local artists and is a part of Downtown Rome’s Downtown Saturday series.
The event will take place from noon to 8 p.m. in the area from North 5th Avenue to West 3rd Street (near The Foundry Growler Bar).
The live music starts right at noon, with a new artist taking the stage every hour. Cartersville-based Americana band Gypsy Outfit will headline the event and will take the stage at 6 p.m.
Gypsy Outfit just released a 4-song EP titled “Music from the Gypsy Palace.”
There will also be performances during the breaks by local performers, including the Seven Hills Irish Dance Company and the Shakespeare Festival.
Food and drinks will be available by local establishments and vendors.
Armbands will be provided with the purchase of an alcoholic drink for those over 21.
LINE UP
Noon: Gene Brigham
1 p.m.: Clay Broome
2 p.m.: David Bell
3 p.m.: Hunter Blalock
4 p.m.: Bennie Gray
5 p.m.: Wendlo
6 p.m.: Gypsy Outfit