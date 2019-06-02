There are things you can do to help keep your child safe around swimming pools, bath tubs, and other open water areas.
HOME
• Never leave the room when kids are in the tub.
• Know that a baby bath seat or ring doesn’t keep kids from drowning.
• Empty and turn over all buckets as soon as you are done using them.
SWIMMING
• Actively watch children when they are swimming. Don’t leave, even for a moment.
• Teach kids never to swim alone.
• Don’t let kids dive into water less than nine feet deep.
• Know that any child can get in trouble in the water, even if he is wearing a life jacket or has taken swimming lessons.
POOLS
• Never leave a gate to the pool open.
• Teach kids to stay away from pool and hot tub drains.
• Make sure kids take swimming lessons when they’re ready, usually after age 4.
• Empty and turn over wading pools as soon as the kids are out.
• Use anti-entrapment devices in pools and hot tubs.
• Have a fence at least 5 feet high that separates the pool from the house and yard. Have gates that close and latch automatically. Some areas have strict laws in place and pool owners should check into local laws.
• Have alarms on every door and window that leads to the pool area.
OPEN WATER
• Make sure kids only swim in areas designated for swimming.
• Don’t let kids dive into natural bodies of water.
• Make sure kids wear a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket anytime when in or near open bodies of water or participating in water sports.
• Don’t let kids operate personal watercraft such as jet skis. These are intended for adults and require special training.