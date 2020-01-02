Country artist Riley Green is bringing his “Get That Man A Beer” tour to The Forum River Center Jan. 10.
The Jacksonville, Alabama native Green announced the release of his second single, “In Love by Now” in April, 2019. “I Wish Grandpas Never Died” was released in August, 2019 as the third single from Green’s debut album, “Different ‘Round Here,” which was released on Sept. 20, 2019.
Named an “Artist To Watch” by Rolling Stone Country, Taste of Country, Whiskey Riff, Sounds Like Nashville and iHeartRadio – Green was also selected as a CMT “Listen Up Artist” and MusicRow 2019 “Next Big Things.”
Recently wrapping Brad Paisley’s 2019 World Tour, he is currently headlining his own “Get That Man A Beer” tour which comes to The Forum River Center Jan. 10 starting at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.
This is not Green’s first time performing on a Rome stage. He has performed at the Brewhouse Music and Grill as well as at Rome River Jam 2018.
Tickets are $35 for general admission and $60 for VIP and are available online through the Forum’s web site, www.forumrivercenter.com or at www.bigtickets.com.