The Rome International Festival officially opens today and runs through Sunday, with a slew of films that locals and visitors will want to see as well as programs and workshops to attend. Those interested in attending the festival can buy individual movie tickets, day passes or all access passes. Tickets are available online at riffga.com as well as at the festival box office (Rome City Auditorium).
Here are a few films, with ties to Rome, that we think you'll want to see...
Film: Miss Arizona
Screening: Sunday, 5:30 p.m., Rome City Auditorium
About the film: RIFF's closing night film is the comedy “Miss Arizona” which stars Johanna Braddy, Missi Pyle and Steve Guttenberg in a story about a former pageant queen embarking on an all-night adventure with four unlikely friends she meets at a women’s shelter.
Local tie: The film is produced by Rome native and Darlington grad Michael McAlpin and written/directed by his wife Autumn McAlpin. Tickets to the film are $10 each, with $5 of each ticket sold being donated to the William S. Davies Homeless Shelters.
Film: The Big Five Dive
Screening: Friday, 11:30 a.m., DeSoto Theatre
About the film: This short adventure documentary follows a group of women as they attempt to SCUBA dive one historic site in all five Great Lakes within the span of 24 hours. These courageous women show that there is a place for everyone under the water.
Local tie: The film's director of photography, Kyle Maddux Lawrence, grew up in Rome, graduating from Rome High in 2004.
Film: Holden On
Screening: Friday, 1 p.m. Rome City Auditorium
About the film: No longer your average boy-next-door, Holden Layfield weaves audiences through his harrowing tale in a film set in the early 1990’s. After succumbing to a secret battle with mental illness, Holden evolves from a beloved, small-town Georgia football player to a lost, self-medicating prophet. Based on a true story.
Local tie: Following the screening of the film, The Spires (113 Broad St., Suite 1000) will host a wine and cheese reception from 4-6 p.m. with the film's writer and director, Tamlin Hall. Hall will discuss his motivation for creating the film about suicide awareness and mental health issues. Bob and Brenda Layfield, future residents of The Spires at Berry College, will join Tamlin for this special event. Their son, Holden, committed suicide in 1995.
Film: Midnight Blue
Screening: Saturday, 1 p.m., DeSoto Theatre
About the film: Midnight Blue is an ode to the film noir genre. It stars Jeff Sprauve as Sidney Tibbs, a troubled man searching for an escape. Tibbs inadvertently brings the love of his life Naomi Blue (Cassi Maddox) into his tangled web, only to find themselves in an unescapable predicament.
Local tie: The film's director, Trey Squire is a Georgia Highlands College alum.
Film: In The Moment
Screening: Saturday, 7 p.m. DeSoto Theatre
About the film: In this fish-out-of-water indie comedy, Alexis is accepted into renowned actor Matt Turner's acting class and moves from South Carolina to Atlanta to pursue her dream of being an actor even though she has no experience. But she makes friends, learns a lot and there's eventually a happy ending.
Local tie: One of the film's co-producers, Jeff Cramer, is a 1990 Darlington grad who now lives in Greenville, South Carolina. He's excited to be back in Rome for RIFF.