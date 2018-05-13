You are the owner of this article.
2018 Ribbon Bearers

Twenty rising sixth graders from the Rome area have been selected as ribbon bearers for the 2018 Rome Symphony Debutante Ball.

The girls will create a pathway of ribbons and flowers through which the debutantes will walk as they are presented. The ribbon bearers have been a tradition at the ball since its inception in 1990.  This year’s ball will be June 2 at Coosa Country Club. The young ladies serving as ribbon bearers for the ball are:

Julia Cecile Beauchamp — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bradley Keith Beauchamp

Findley Grace Blalock — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chadwick Taylor Blalock

Anna Grace Janiece Braden — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Donald Braden, Sr.

Miriam Elizabeth Burnes — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Andrew Burnes

Charlotte Lindsay Dillmon — daughter of Mr. Kevin Anthony and Dr. Melissa Stuart Dillmon

Sadie Katherine Haynes — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joey Lee Haynes

Ava Catherine Holcombe — daughter of Joey Casey Holcombe and Lucinda Robinson Holcombe

Campbell Nicole Hunt — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Steven Hill Hunt

Christa Louise Jackson — daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Cline Thomas Jackson

Addison Elliott Jenkins — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chris Elliott Jenkins

Caroline Shadden Jordan — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jason Stuart Jordan

Alyssa Reese Laney — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Seth Thomas Laney

Madison Brooke Major — daughter of Mr. Howard L. Major and Mrs. Jamie Cook-Major

Hayden Anne O’Weger — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Chadwick Chandler

Emma Faye Ramey — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Erik Nicholas Ramey

Emily Anne Richie — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brian Justin Richie

Allison Faith Stockton — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Jason Stockton

Abbie Sophia Thornton — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Aubrey Lee Thornton

Olivia Reese Wade — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Robert Wade

Emily Grace Wood — daughter or Mr. and Mrs. Judson Tyler Wood