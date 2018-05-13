2018 Ribbon Bearers
Twenty rising sixth graders from the Rome area have been selected as ribbon bearers for the 2018 Rome Symphony Debutante Ball.
The girls will create a pathway of ribbons and flowers through which the debutantes will walk as they are presented. The ribbon bearers have been a tradition at the ball since its inception in 1990. This year’s ball will be June 2 at Coosa Country Club. The young ladies serving as ribbon bearers for the ball are:
Julia Cecile Beauchamp — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bradley Keith Beauchamp
Findley Grace Blalock — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chadwick Taylor Blalock
Anna Grace Janiece Braden — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Donald Braden, Sr.
Miriam Elizabeth Burnes — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Andrew Burnes
Charlotte Lindsay Dillmon — daughter of Mr. Kevin Anthony and Dr. Melissa Stuart Dillmon
Sadie Katherine Haynes — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joey Lee Haynes
Ava Catherine Holcombe — daughter of Joey Casey Holcombe and Lucinda Robinson Holcombe
Campbell Nicole Hunt — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Steven Hill Hunt
Christa Louise Jackson — daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Cline Thomas Jackson
Addison Elliott Jenkins — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chris Elliott Jenkins
Caroline Shadden Jordan — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jason Stuart Jordan
Alyssa Reese Laney — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Seth Thomas Laney
Madison Brooke Major — daughter of Mr. Howard L. Major and Mrs. Jamie Cook-Major
Hayden Anne O’Weger — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Chadwick Chandler
Emma Faye Ramey — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Erik Nicholas Ramey
Emily Anne Richie — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brian Justin Richie
Allison Faith Stockton — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Jason Stockton
Abbie Sophia Thornton — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Aubrey Lee Thornton
Olivia Reese Wade — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Robert Wade
Emily Grace Wood — daughter or Mr. and Mrs. Judson Tyler Wood