Thirty-three rising sixth graders from the Rome area have been selected as ribbon bearers for the 2019 Rome Symphony Debutante Ball.
The girls will create a pathway of ribbons and flowers through which the debutantes will walk as they are presented.
The ribbon bearers have been a tradition at the ball since its inception in 1990. This year’s ball will be Saturday, June 1 at Coosa Country Club.
The young ladies serving as ribbon bearers for the ball are:
Claire Elizabeth Allmon — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Brandon Allmon
Molly Katherine Allmon — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Brandon Allmon
Tarianna Jennise Belle Anderson — daughter of Mr. Tarius Bernard Anderson and Ms. Amanda Ann Stamper
Sophia Elizabeth Baker — daughter of Ms. Kelli Robinson Baker
Annie Kathryn Beauchamp — daughter of Mr. Bradley Keith & Doctor Margie Beauchamp
Claire Olivia Bojo — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brian R. Bojo
Kathryn Ruth Brinson — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Brooke Brinson
Kalli Anna Cleland — daughter of Mr. Chet Cleland and Ms. Anna Gray
Emma Frances Cromartie — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hendrick Lafayette Cromartie III
Macy Laura Ruth Davis — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Kirven Davis
Ashlyn Joanne Loren Ellis — daughter of Ms. Stephanie Ellis
Claire Elisabeth Green — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Nathan Aaron Green
Lillian Michelle Howell — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Joseph Howell
Callie Elizabeth Hunt — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Steven Hill Hunt
Sarah Katherine Hunt — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Steven Hill Hunt
Breanna Adele Ireland — daughter of Mr. Steven Ray Ireland & Ms. Julie Adele Goetz
Eleanor Berry Jones — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Franklin Hendrix Jones, Jr.
Caroline Ann Knight — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wesley Jordan Knight
Ella Jayne Knight — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Gordon Knight
Sarah Price Lawson — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Morgan Price Lawson
Addison Elizabeth Lumpkin — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Andrew Lumpkin
Mary Kathryn Mead — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mason Bradley Mead
Mattie Euvine Middleton — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Middleton
Sophie Clare Piller — daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Christopher Patrick Piller
Grace Annmarie Pinkard — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Michael Pinkard
Eva Nell Poyner — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Alexander Poyner, III
Marlie Blake Sabourin — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Donald Sabourin
Ivey Elizabeth Sirmans — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Sirmans
Sophie Anne Strickland — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Justin Strickland
Ann Claire Whitley — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Kidder Whitley
Sasha Elon Wood — daughter of Mr. Darell E. Wood, senior and Ms. Andrea Johnson Wood
Ava Ann Harrison Woods — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chadrick Edward Woods
Clara Mathis York — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Julius Stephens