Thirty-three rising sixth graders from the Rome area have been selected as ribbon bearers for the 2019 Rome Symphony Debutante Ball.

The girls will create a pathway of ribbons and flowers through which the debutantes will walk as they are presented.

The ribbon bearers have been a tradition at the ball since its inception in 1990. This year’s ball will be Saturday, June 1 at Coosa Country Club.

The young ladies serving as ribbon bearers for the ball are:

Claire Elizabeth Allmon — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Brandon Allmon

Molly Katherine Allmon — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Brandon Allmon

Tarianna Jennise Belle Anderson — daughter of Mr. Tarius Bernard Anderson and Ms. Amanda Ann Stamper

Sophia Elizabeth Baker — daughter of Ms. Kelli Robinson Baker

Annie Kathryn Beauchamp — daughter of Mr. Bradley Keith & Doctor Margie Beauchamp

Claire Olivia Bojo — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brian R. Bojo

Kathryn Ruth Brinson — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Brooke Brinson

Kalli Anna Cleland — daughter of Mr. Chet Cleland and Ms. Anna Gray

Emma Frances Cromartie — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hendrick Lafayette Cromartie III

Macy Laura Ruth Davis — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Kirven Davis

Ashlyn Joanne Loren Ellis — daughter of Ms. Stephanie Ellis

Claire Elisabeth Green — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Nathan Aaron Green

Lillian Michelle Howell — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Joseph Howell

Callie Elizabeth Hunt — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Steven Hill Hunt

Sarah Katherine Hunt — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Steven Hill Hunt

Breanna Adele Ireland — daughter of Mr. Steven Ray Ireland & Ms. Julie Adele Goetz

Eleanor Berry Jones — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Franklin Hendrix Jones, Jr.

Caroline Ann Knight — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wesley Jordan Knight

Ella Jayne Knight — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Gordon Knight

Sarah Price Lawson — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Morgan Price Lawson

Addison Elizabeth Lumpkin — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Andrew Lumpkin

Mary Kathryn Mead — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mason Bradley Mead

Mattie Euvine Middleton — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Middleton

Sophie Clare Piller — daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Christopher Patrick Piller

Grace Annmarie Pinkard — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Michael Pinkard

Eva Nell Poyner — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Alexander Poyner, III

Marlie Blake Sabourin — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Donald Sabourin

Ivey Elizabeth Sirmans — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Sirmans

Sophie Anne Strickland — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Justin Strickland

Ann Claire Whitley — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Kidder Whitley

Sasha Elon Wood — daughter of Mr. Darell E. Wood, senior and Ms. Andrea Johnson Wood

Ava Ann Harrison Woods — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chadrick Edward Woods

Clara Mathis York — daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Julius Stephens