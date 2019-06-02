Reiki is a form of energy healing and those who are attuned and certified have learned to use this form of healing on themselves, on others, and through distance. Reiki energy healing is a wonderful way of opening your mind and expanding consciousness. It can do no harm and you can’t do it incorrectly; however knowing the proper symbols and hand positions can insure a better, more in tune, session.
Reiki has three levels of education. Reiki I is the entryway to Reiki Energy Healing and gives the student the ability to do self-treatments as well as treatments on others. They are attuned and certified with the level one symbols and hand symbols, allowed to use the energy healing modality free of charge.
Reiki II is a more advanced practice and the level that the majority of people that do Reiki are certified at. Reiki II attunes you to more symbols and allows the practitioner to do energy healing through distance; where the receiver isn’t in the room. Being able to do distance healing allows the practitioner to expand their range and form. At this level, after certification and attunement, the practitioner is able to do Reiki on others as a healing professional. They may charge after this stage.
Lastly, Reiki III is the last level of training, the Reiki Master attunement. At this level you have the knowledge of self healing, healing on others, and healing through distance. You have all the hand positions, the history of Reiki, your Reiki lineage, and have learned all the symbols commonly taught. Once you are a Reiki Master you are able to teach others and are able to do attunements on others. Reiki Masters typically command higher service charges for their energy healing.
Going to get Reiki doesn’t mean you have to be attuned or certified. You are able to go to Reiki sessions from a provider and get your energy Chi flowing through your body and still your mind from any negativity. Energy healing can be a wonderful way of reprogramming your body and mind and help you heal yourself.
If you are interested in learning Reiki for yourself or for someone else, or just would like to see if a Reiki session is right for you, contact one of the many Reiki Masters who reside in Rome.