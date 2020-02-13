Registration is now open for competitors in the annual Big Fibbers contest which takes place 2 p.m. Saturday, March 28 at the Rome City Auditorium.
The competition is part of the Big Fibbers Festival sponsored by Ridge & Valley Storytelling Guild.
“We will have up to 12 yarn spinners vying for the title of Biggest Fibber and for the cash prizes of $200, $150 and $50,” said Terrell Shaw, president of the Ridge & Valley Guild.
Last year’s Big Fibbers Contest drew competitors from five states and was won by Paul Strickland of Covington, Kentucky. Second place went to Stacie Marshall of Rome and third to Gary Buchanan of Creston, West Virginia.
To enter the competition, tellers can visit online at www.bigfibbers.com and under Schedule, select Big Fibbers Registration. In addition to completing the registration form, new competitors must upload a short audition video.
There is a $20 registration fee.
The 2020 Big Fibbers Festival features public events on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, March 26-28. On Thursday the Debby Brown YoungTales Competition will showcase student tellers who have participated in storytelling clubs at local public and private schools.
Friday and Saturday events will feature two nationally and internationally known storytellers, Donna Washington of Virginia and Antonio Rocha of Maine. Leading up to the festival weekend, Washington and Rocha will spend Monday-Friday performing in local schools.
The YoungTales program and Big Fibbers Festival are made possible by the support of the Rome Area Council for the Arts, Sara Hightower Regional Library, and other sponsors. For more information visit www.bigfibbers.com.