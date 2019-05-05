The lineup for this year’s Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge includes several well known Rome residents.
The popular event returns on Saturday, Aug. 10 and is a fundraiser for the Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia.
“This event is always a sellout, so we are encouraging everyone to purchase tickets early,” said Kim Davis, executive director of the Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia, the benefiting organization. “We have an awesome group of contestants this year who have all been working very hard to raise money and put on a great show for our community. You won’t want to miss out on what they have in store!”
Modeled after the popular reality TV show “Dancing With the Stars,” the Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge will feature performances by 10 teams, with styles ranging from hip hop to ballroom and everything in between:
Rob Byars of Rome Drywall dancing with Katie Kiser of the City of Rome, Baird Ballet, and The Dance Centre
Lewis Byrne of Berry College Elementary School dancing with Tara Ogle of Harbin Clinic and The Dance Centre
Emily Johnson of the Floyd County District Attorney’s Office dancing with her husband, Bryan Johnson, of Cox, Byington, Twyman & Johnson
Rebekah Kinney of Darlington School dancing with Russell Evans of The UPS Store and Rome Little Theatre
Dr. Shelby Moore of Culbreth Carr Watson Animal Clinic dancing with JoAnna Parker of Elm Street Elementary School and The Dance Centre
Colin Powell of Keller Williams Realty dancing with Jessica Cole, who will be teaching at Elm Street Elementary beginning next year
Brad Roberson of the Rome-Floyd Fire Department dancing with Hannah Camacho of West Central Elementary School and The Dance Centre
Brian Sikes of Rome Middle School dancing with Emily Tumlin of Liberty’s Legacy
Devon Smyth of The Shelter dancing with Dicie Waters, a student at Georgia Highlands College and member of the Rome Braves Brigade
Robert Smyth of Coosa Valley Credit Union dancing with his daughter, Caroline Smyth, a student at Coosa High School
Two ticket options are available for the event, which will take place Aug. 10, at 7 p.m. at Rome City Auditorium. Patron tickets, available for $75 each at www.romecelebritydancechallenge.com, include admission to the pre-event patron party at Forrest Place as well as reserved seating at the show. General admission tickets are $30.
Teams compete for the Judges’ Choice Award, to be determined by a panel of judges, and the People’s Choice Award, which is determined by community support in the form of funds donated. Visit www.romecelebritydancechallenge.com to vote for your favorite team.
“The Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia provides critical services to five counties in our region,” said Martha Jacobs, president of the Board of Directors. “By simply attending this event, you are making a contribution to a very worthwhile cause and helping us raise awareness in our community. Plus, I guarantee that you will love the show!”
The Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge has raised more than $1 million for the Sexual Assault Center in the last eight years, $188,000 of which was raised last year alone. The Board of Directors hopes to be even more successful in 2019.
To keep up with the latest information, find Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge on Facebook.
If you are interested in sponsoring the OTR Wheel Engineering Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge or for more information, please call the Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia at 706-292-9024.