This year’s Firefly Fling comes to Rotary Plaza downtown on April 26 and organizers want to use the event as a way of educating the community on all the ways the arts unite us and remind everyone of the important work Rome Area Council for the Arts does.
The theme for the annual RACA fundraiser is less of a theme and more of an overall focus on how the arts unify us, said Mandy Maloney, RACA’s executive director.
“There’s an artist in all of us,” she said. “The service RACA has provided to the community is very important. This year we’re putting little more focus on our programs and highlighting that.”
One of the ways they plan to do that is by reminding guests that the money they spend on a raffle ticket, for example, has helped a local child see “The Nutcracker” or has helped fund a grant for a local community theater production or art camp. Maloney said she wants people to make a tangible connection between how RACA raises money and how it’s spending that money.
“We give back thousands of dollars to the community through grants,” she said. “Everything we do is grant-based.”
As an example, RACA has supported a program with Summing Quest, an organization that provides activities and resources for kids and their families affected by cancer.
“We helped them with an art night,” Maloney said. “We love supporting local organizations and events that positively impact the community through the power of the arts. We also help Destiny Independence, an outreach for at-risk youth. We fund their transportation when they go to the High Museum. This year they went to see The Nutcracker” ballet.
RACA also assists the Commission on Children and Youth, helping with that organization’s “Kids Night Out” program.
And while the Firefly Fling will be about arts education and unity, it’s also a fun and entertaining event for guests. There will be a dance performance as well as a large blank canvas centerpiece on which various images will be displayed. And organizers are asking guests to dress in white or light colors. The event’s settings will be in white. At a certain point in the evening, the lighting will be changed and the party will becoming a colorful affair.
All the submitted works in the Student Art Competition will also be on display at the event including the high school winner, Emma Harrell of Armuchee High and the middle school winner Teresa Nguyen of Rome Middle.
One of the highlight’s of the event will be the honoring of Nancy Smith the the 2019 Rome Arts Champion Award. The award was established in 2012 to be given annually to an organization or individual that has demonstrated the highest level of unselfish service to the Great Rome community through the arts.
Smith has served the artistic community since 1975 through her with the Chiaha Guild and then as a member of RACA, helping to facilitate such projects as the gallery on Broad Street, the Porto Futurus sculpture, the FANFARE galas and the Ellen Axson Wilson Homecoming Art Exhibit and statue. She retired from the RACA board after 30 years of service.
Smith has also served on the Rome International Film Festival Board as well being a 2003 Heart of the Community Award recipient.
The Firefly Fling will take place April 26 at Rotary Plaza. Tickets are available and are $75 for general admission which includes a full meal and an open bar. Tickets are avialable online at www.romearts.org/about/fire-fly-fling-2019.