The Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation is inviting the public to be a part of a photo recreation on Monday, Aug. 5 at the DeSoto Theatre.
Those who would like to appear in the photo are asked to gather at the DeSoto Theatre at 5 p.m. on Aug. 5.
The event is in celebration of the theater’s 90th anniversary. The photo will recreate the 1939 Rome News-Tribune photo of the premiere of “Gone With the Wind. This will be followed by the “Party Like it’s 1929” reception and celebration ceremony including HDTF and City of Rome officials.
A local sneak peek of “Tate’s Hell,” by Rome International Film Festival executive director Seth Ingram, will be screened to celebrate the theater’s film heritage.
There is no charge for this event and it is open to the public.