A partnership between the City of Rome’s Downtown Development Authority and the Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation brings “Holiday Hangout at the DeSoto” on Saturday starting at 6 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public.
The DeSoto’s open doors aim to provide a place to listen to music and visit with friends after a day of holiday shopping or dining in downtown Rome.
The evening will feature live music by Broad & 3rd. Guest bartenders will help the crowd “get into the holiday Spirits’” by preparing festive, holiday cocktails. Although the event is free, there will be a charge for holiday cocktails and other party beverages and food.
“Be on the lookout for familiar 'celebrity' faces from the community that will be pouring your holiday spirits.” said David Clonts, HDTF president. “We hope our friends and supporters, as well as the Rome community, will join us for this festive event. It will be the City of Rome’s community holiday party.”
This year marks the 10th Anniversary of the Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation and of Broad & 3rd, both established in 2008. “We’re happy to celebrate alongside the DeSoto,” said the band’s general manager, Ed Hunt. “And we love seeing our name on the marquee.”
Donations to benefit the restoration of the DeSoto Theatre will be accepted at the door or online at www.thedesoto.org. The foundation has led the renovation of the 1929 building with projects that include a new roof, restored interior and exterior vestibules, a restored auditorium with 500 new seats, renovated lounge and new concessions area, new marble bathrooms, extensive electrical and safety work, and improved acoustics and technology. It continues to seek support from the community for continued preservation and restoration of the 90-year old building, known as the “Jewel of Broad Street.”