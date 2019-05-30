Wrestling superstar Joey Ryan headlines “When In Rome” on June 1.
Next Generation Wrestling will bring the event to The Forum River Center and features former Dallas Cowboys’ cheerleader and Impact Wrestling Start, Rebel.
Joey Ryan and Rebel go head to head with former Impact Wrestling stars RoseMary and Crazzy Steve in the main event with the Next Generation Wrestling Championship on the line as former New Japan standout “Big” Mike Elgin challenges NGW champ Shawn Hoodrich.
Local wrestling coach Juan Picett will also be part of the show, having challenged NGW’s Jonathan David LuAllen. The two will face off at the event.
“Being able to bring our brand of entertainment to a building with all the amazing wrestling history like The Forum River Center is something we take a lot of pride in,” said NGW promoter Tommy Phillips.
The event will also feature Caleb Konley, AR Fox, Kenzie Paige Henry, Jaylee, Shane Andrews, Alex Taylor, Menace and Suicide.
Tickets are on sale online at www.freshtix.com. Fans can use to the pre-sale code “Rome” to save $5.