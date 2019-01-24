On Jan. 31 the Brewhouse will host the drama and excitement of pro wrestling.
“Brewhouse Brawl” will feature divas, micro wrestling and live professional wrestling with appearances by The Real Nature Boy Paul Lee, Rome’s own Little Fabio and former WWE legend and intercontinental champ Marty Janetty from The Rockers.
Even Brewhouse owner Eric McJunkin will be getting into the ring. He’ll be featured in a tag team match with Rome’s Own Little Fabio against Phil Hefner and the Real Nature Boy Paul Lee.
“I was approached by promoter Phil Quarles and we thought it would be a unique form of entertainment to Broad Street,” McJunkin said. “I think people will really enjoy it.”
He said there will be two wrestling rings inside the brewhouse on the night of the event — a main ring, and a smaller one for micro wrestling.
“We’re expecting a great turnout,” McJunkin added. “I’m excited to see how the night will go and I’m excited to get in the ring and do some wrestling.”
There will be two shows on the night of the event. The family friendly show starts at 7 p.m. and the 18-and-up show starts at 10 p.m.
Tickets are $12 presale and $15 on the night of the event. All tickets are standing room only and are available online at www.freshtix.com by searching “Brewhouse Brawl.”