The Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation’s The Polar Express Pajama Party returns to Broad Street this year on Dec. 16.
The event has become a tradition for many Rome families and promises an evening of delight for young fans as they get to wear pajamas, robes and slippers and head to the DeSoto for a night of magic.
In its seventh year, the event will take place from 6:30-8 p.m.
Upon arriving at the entrance to the DeSoto, Dr. Ryan Cox, dressed as the train engineer, will welcome children and will punch their “train” tickets for a night of Christmas magic. Then it’s “All Aboard!” just as in the book and the movie, as his whistle and powerful voice get the evening started.
Children will have the opportunity to rotate between three different activity stations throughout the DeSoto: a craft station, milk and cookies, and pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Once children finish those three stations they will move into the auditorium for caroling and to listen to an interactive reading of The Polar Express.
“We love tradition at the DeSoto and hosting the Polar Express Pajama Party with Pridemore & Cox Orthodontics has become one of Rome’s favorite downtown holiday traditions,” said HDTF President, David Clonts. “Our community is lucky to have local businesses like Pridemore & Cox who not only provides top-notch care for our children, but also supports quality, family-oriented events happening around Rome. Ryan and Amy Cox and their entire staff do such a wonderful job with this event.”
Tickets are $7 each for a child and include free admission for one adult. Additional adult tickets are available for $7 each. Advance purchase is strongly encouraged; tickets are available online at www.thedesoto.org.