The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning parents and caregivers to remove all plastic film coverings on toys and other children’s products because they can pose a choking hazard to children.
The plastic film is used by some manufacturers to prevent mirrors or other surfaces from being scratched during shipping. This plastic film is part of the packaging and is not intended for use by children.
CPSC is aware of tow incidents in which young children nearly choked after they put the plastic film coverings from the mirror on their Fisher-Price Luv U Zoo Jumperoo into their mouths.
Examine toys and other children’s products and remove all plastic film coverings before you allow a child to play with or handle a product.