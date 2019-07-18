Rome residents who want to sip for a good cause have the opportunity to do so on Friday and Saturday July 19 and 20.
The fundraiser, Pints for a Purpose, will take place at The Foundry Growler Station and benefits the Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia by way of the Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge.
On Friday night The Foundry will donate 10% of all sales (food and drinks) to the SAC on behalf of team Brad Roberson and his partner Hannah Camacho. Russell McClanahan and the Moon Crew will provide live music.
The same goes for Saturday night when team Rebekah Kinney and her partner Russell Evans will be the recipients of the donation. There will also be live music on Saturday night.
The event begins at 5 p.m. both nights. The Foundry Growler Station is located at 255 N. Fifth Ave.