Piano students of Leigh S. Robison were recently presented in their spring recital at the Berry College Memorial Chapel.
Students performing were Adelyn Holdbrooks, Libby Lively, Mya Benter, Stephanie Washington, Eston Collins, Daniel Washington, Miranda Lin, Carter Benter, Ellie Benter, Christian Washington, Joanna Lin, Emalee Collins, Annalee Reeder, Braden Reeder, Ansley Reese, Kayla Hutcherson, and Anna Fitzpatrick. Duets were performed by Adelyn Holdbrooks, Libby Lively, Mya Benter, Stephanie Washington, Eston Collins, and Ansley Reese with their teacher. Other duets were performed by Daniel Washington and Christian Washington, Miranda Lin and Joanna Lin, Carter Benter and Ellie Benter, Annalee Reeder and Braden Reeder, and Kayla Hutcherson and Anna Fitzpatrick. A trio was performed by Anna FItzpatrick, Kayla Hutcherson, and Mrs. Robison.
Adelyn Holdbrooks, Libby Lively, and Eston Collins were presented certificates for performing in their first spring recital. Carter Benter, Emalee Collins, Kayla Hutcherson, and Anna Fitzpatrick received certificates for performing in the RMTA fall recital. The following students received certificates for placing in the RMTA Jazz & Pop Festival: Emalee Collins-1st place Elementary Solo Division, Kayla Hutcherson-2nd place Intermediate Solo Division, Annalee Reeder and Braden Reeder-Elementary Ensemble Division, and Zoe Diehl, Anna Fitzpatrick, and Kayla Hutcherson-Intermediate Ensemble Division.
The following students who participated in the National Federation of Music Clubs Junior Festival at Berry College were presented certificates of superior rating in the Piano Solo Event: Mya Benter, Harper Dixon, Stephanie Washington, Daniel Washington, Miranda Lin, Carter Benter, Emalee Collins, Christian Washington, Joanna Lin, Ellie Benter, Annalee Reeder, Braden Reeder, Kayla Hutcherson, and Anna Fitzpatrick. Zoe Diehl and Ansley Reese received certificates of excellent rating. They also received certificates of excellent rating in the Piano Duet Event. Zoe Diehl, Kayla Hutcherson, and Anna Fitzpatrick received certificates of superior rating in the Piano Trio Event. Anna Fitzpatrick was presented a certificate of superior rating in the Piano Concerto Event.
Students earning a 15 point Gold Cup in the Piano Solo Event were Daniel Washington, Miranda Lin, Carter Benter, and Emalee Collins. Ansley Reese earned a 30 point Gold Cup in the Piano Solo Event. Zoe Diehl, Kayla Hutcherson, and Anna Fitzpatrick earned a 15 point Gold Cup in the Piano Trio Event. Students earning a 45 point Gold Cup in the Piano Solo Event were Braden Reeder and Kayla Hutcherson. Anna Fitzpatrick earned the only 60 point Gold Cup in the Piano Solo Event.
The Georgia Music Teachers Association Achievement Award for successfully continuing private piano study throughout high school was presented to Armuchee High School seniors, Kayla Elizabeth Hutcherson, salutatorian, and Anna Kathryn Fitzpatrick, valedictorian.
1st row (left to right) Mya Benter, Daniel Washington, Libby Lively, Adelyn Holdbrooks, Stephanie Washington
2nd row (left to right) Carter Benter, Eston Collins, Ellie Benter, Joanna Lin, Christian Washington, Miranda Lin
3rd row (left to right) Ansley Reese, Anna Fitzpatrick, Emalee Collins, Braden Reeder, Annalee Reeder, Kayla Hutcherson