An a capella quartet from Pepperell High School has earned the first place, $1,000 scholarship award from the Rome Kiwanis Club. Pepperell senior Darian Ball and Zach Payne, junior Blake Green and sophomore Carter Nelson performed “In the Still of the Night” during the Kiwanis’ music showcase, held at Berry College’s Ford Auditorium. The quartet will represent Rome Kiwanis at the statewide Kiwanis District Showcase in Leesburg on April 27. The statewide competition accepts 24 participants to compete for $7,500 in scholarships.
Second place in the Rome competition went to Armuchee High senior Kayla Hutcherson and Rockmart High senior Sara Locklear, who performed Bernhard Crusell’s “Duetto III” as a clarinet duo. Unity Christian School senior Rosemari Hill earned third performing the song “Vanilla Ice Cream” by Sheldon Harnick and Jerry Bock.